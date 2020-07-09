2847 Metro Sevilla Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48274b4030 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This large three bedroom condo is located just off Robert Trent Jones Dr. in the gated community of Stonebridge Commons just minutes to shopping, dining, Millenia Mall, I-4, golf, theme parks and nearby schools. It includes a large open split floor plan with ceramic tile, big vaulted ceilings throughout, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with his/her sinks, shower with huge walk-in closet, screened patio with lake views, alarm system and one car garage. This gated community also includes a sparkling pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and tennis. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.