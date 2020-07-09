All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2847 Metro Sevilla Dr.
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:41 PM

2847 Metro Sevilla Dr.

2847 Metro Sevilla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2847 Metro Sevilla Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48274b4030 ---- AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This large three bedroom condo is located just off Robert Trent Jones Dr. in the gated community of Stonebridge Commons just minutes to shopping, dining, Millenia Mall, I-4, golf, theme parks and nearby schools. It includes a large open split floor plan with ceramic tile, big vaulted ceilings throughout, a fully equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and all the appliances, a nice master suite with his/her sinks, shower with huge walk-in closet, screened patio with lake views, alarm system and one car garage. This gated community also includes a sparkling pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and tennis. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have any available units?
2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have?
Some of 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. offers parking.
Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. has a pool.
Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Metro Sevilla Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach