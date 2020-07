Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2847 Grandola Drive Available 11/01/19 3/1.5 Home in Richmond Estates - Adorable 3 bedroom home in Richmond Estates. Home has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, new carpet, wood floors in bedrooms and fresh new paint. Home has lake view with spacious backyard, fully fenced! Lawn care included in rent.

Minutes from Mall at Millenia, Quick access to I-4, 408 East-West Expressway. Don't let this one pass!



