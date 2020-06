Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

This property features an Updated Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated floors, and New Bathrooms with New Showers, New Toilets, and New Vanities, all in the Milk District of downtown Orlando! Fenced private backyard! Conveniently located near restaurants, stores, I4 and 408. A Mile from Lake Eola! Lawn maintenance and New washer and dryer included! The whole back yard is privately fenced in.