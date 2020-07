Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located between Downtown Orlando and the International

Airport. Gorgeous wood floors, formal living and dining room and big open kitchen with breakfast nook

and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a rap around breakfast bar and overlooks the large

family room with sliders out to your paver back patio and big yard. The master bedroom is just off the

family room with magnificent master bath with dual sinks and huge walk in shower plus a walk in closet.

Across from the kitchen is your large second bedroom with French doors and down the hall are your third

and 4th bedrooms which share the hall bath. This home also features an inside laundry room, 2 car

garage and attached air-conditioned workshop/storage room with private exterior entrance. This home is

move-in ready and priced to sell! You don't want to miss out!