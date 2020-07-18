All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2683 Oak Park Way Orange

2683 Oak Park Way · (407) 716-0459
Location

2683 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2683 Oak Park Way Orange · Avail. Aug 4

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2683 Oak Park Way Orange Available 08/04/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Semoran Blvd. South of the 408; Left onto East Grant Street; Right onto Oak Park Way

(RLNE5899301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have any available units?
2683 Oak Park Way Orange has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have?
Some of 2683 Oak Park Way Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 Oak Park Way Orange currently offering any rent specials?
2683 Oak Park Way Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 Oak Park Way Orange pet-friendly?
No, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange offer parking?
No, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange does not offer parking.
Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have a pool?
No, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange does not have a pool.
Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have accessible units?
No, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 Oak Park Way Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2683 Oak Park Way Orange has units with dishwashers.
