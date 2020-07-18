Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities

2683 Oak Park Way Orange Available 08/04/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Semoran Blvd. South of the 408; Left onto East Grant Street; Right onto Oak Park Way



(RLNE5899301)