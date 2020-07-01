2663 OAK PARK WAY

Amenities

Clean and freshly painted 2nd floor condo with CERAMIC TILE throughout. Located in the quiet community of the ever-so-desirable "Lake View Condos" on Lake Fredrica. Centrally located just minutes to Downtown Orlando and the International Airport. Spacious condo boasts an open and optimized floor plan and one full bathroom plus one half bath for guests. Wall-size closet in the master suite, and your own enclosed patio for a bit of privacy. This gorgeous Lake community offers a sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness room, 3 tennis courts, beautiful oak tree canopies and lots of sidewalks for walking or running nearby. HOA includes insurance, pool, fitness center, tennis courts, exterior maintenance and ground maintenance. Simple Living! Parking spaces are assigned with plenty of guest parking available. Schedule a showing today! Washer/dryer included. Pets OK.