2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE

2601 Bethaway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Bethaway Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 30TH, 2020! Friendly pets and their owners welcome. Entire private home is FULLY FURNISHED and located in downtown Orlando. Step outside to a completely private backyard playground where you can dine outdoor or relax in the hammocks while soaking up the sun. Walk to Starbucks for your favorite coffee drink or to countless restaurants. Stylishly furnished home invites you to relax, cook a nice meal in the fully equipped kitchen or sleep heavenly in a comfy king or queen bed with extra pillows. Call Agent today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have any available units?
2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
