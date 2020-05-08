2601 BETHAWAY AVENUE

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 30TH, 2020! Friendly pets and their owners welcome. Entire private home is FULLY FURNISHED and located in downtown Orlando. Step outside to a completely private backyard playground where you can dine outdoor or relax in the hammocks while soaking up the sun. Walk to Starbucks for your favorite coffee drink or to countless restaurants. Stylishly furnished home invites you to relax, cook a nice meal in the fully equipped kitchen or sleep heavenly in a comfy king or queen bed with extra pillows. Call Agent today to schedule your showing.