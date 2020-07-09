All apartments in Orlando
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive

2532 Robert Trent Jones Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Robert Trent Jones Dr, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad408e4085 ---- Well maintained, lushly landscaped, gated community on quiet street in the heart of MetroWest. Close to major freeways and shopping. ? 10 minutes to downtown and Millenia Mall ? 10 minutes to Universal Studios, Wet?N?Wild and International Drive ? 20 minutes to Disney, Epcot etc. Amenities include beautiful clubhouse with free wi-fi, large pool & spa, BBQ area, fitness center and 2-table pool room. Garages may be available to rent for an additional fee. Bbq Pool Pool Tables

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have any available units?
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have?
Some of 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive offers parking.
Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive has a pool.
Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Robert Trent Jones Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

