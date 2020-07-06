All apartments in Orlando
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:09 AM

2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1

2532 Grand Central Parkway · (407) 574-4455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2532 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
End Unit facing the street with bay window in the living room. Ceramic tile foyer, marble window sills, 30" European style cabinetry, oversize bath tub. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, outdoor patio, oversize 2 car garage.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME -
New townhome style condominium, luxury & lifestyle in manned gated community. Minutes from I-4 and Mall of Millenia. 2nd security gate into Estates section. Waterside boardwalk area, Full court indoor basketball gym, 2 indoor a/c racquetball courts, 2 lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball court and multilevel state of the art fitness club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have any available units?
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have?
Some of 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 offers parking.
Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have a pool?
Yes, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 has a pool.
Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have accessible units?
No, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1 has units with dishwashers.

