2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

End Unit facing the street with bay window in the living room. Ceramic tile foyer, marble window sills, 30" European style cabinetry, oversize bath tub. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, outdoor patio, oversize 2 car garage.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME -

New townhome style condominium, luxury & lifestyle in manned gated community. Minutes from I-4 and Mall of Millenia. 2nd security gate into Estates section. Waterside boardwalk area, Full court indoor basketball gym, 2 indoor a/c racquetball courts, 2 lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball court and multilevel state of the art fitness club