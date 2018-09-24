All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2502 Kilgore Unit 44.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2502 Kilgore Unit 44
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2502 Kilgore Unit 44

2502 Kilgore Street · (407) 258-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2502 Kilgore Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Adorable 1 Bed 1 Bath in the Milk District! - Enjoy the views of the lush garden courtyard from your second-floor condo in the highly sought after Grand Central Square Condominiums. The apartment includes your water, sewer, AND trash! Community includes a pool, laundry center, and assigned parking! Kitchen offers LOTS of cabinet space, island bar, and all appliances! Conveniently located minutes from Downtown Orlando, restaurants, shopping, 408, and so much MORE! This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management Company. Please call today for your private showing 407-585-2721. AVAILABLE NOW!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5818356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have any available units?
2502 Kilgore Unit 44 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have?
Some of 2502 Kilgore Unit 44's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 currently offering any rent specials?
2502 Kilgore Unit 44 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 is pet friendly.
Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 offer parking?
Yes, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 does offer parking.
Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have a pool?
Yes, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 has a pool.
Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have accessible units?
No, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2502 Kilgore Unit 44 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2502 Kilgore Unit 44?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity