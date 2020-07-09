25 Hopkins Cir

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bc4775073 ---- This gorgeuos College Park home on Lake Ivanhoe is a must see! Granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances featured in the kitchen. Large open living area with high vaulted ceilings that lets in tons of natural light. The giant master bedroom features walk-in closets, his and hers vanities, and an oversized custom bathtub. Spend your evenings watching the sunset from your custom pool or outdoor firepit. Enjoy views of beautiful Lake Ivanhoe from your backyard. Integrated Alarm System. A short walk away from Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando Science Center, and the shops on Edgewater Drive. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 2 Car Garage Granite Countertops High Vaulted Ceilings Paver Pool Pool Sweeping Lake View Walk In Closets Wood Flooring