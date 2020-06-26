All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2433 E. Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2433 E. Jefferson Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2433 E. Jefferson Street

2433 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2433 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
2433 E. Jefferson Street Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Brand New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living/dining area great for entertaining and featuring AMAZING hardwood flooring. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes!!! There is a half bath available for guests. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4061662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have any available units?
2433 E. Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have?
Some of 2433 E. Jefferson Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 E. Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2433 E. Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 E. Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 E. Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2433 E. Jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2433 E. Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 2433 E. Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 2433 E. Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 E. Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 E. Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach