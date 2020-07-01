All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2402 ILLINOIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2402 ILLINOIS STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

2402 ILLINOIS STREET

2402 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2402 Illinois Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This meticulously and lovingly renovated Colonial Town home is a show stopper. It provides all the convenience and wonderful lifestyle of downtown living plus completely fresh designer appointments. The LARGE kitchen features granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for preparing meals. Beautiful laminate wood floors flow through the home creating a seamless feel between all the rooms. Each of the three bedrooms- plus the office- are nicely sized for added flexibility. The home also includes two fully remodeled bathrooms that are truly impressive with tile inlay and all new components. All appliances - even the washer & dryer - are included to make move-in easy. Since this home is minutes from Bumby Avenue, access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, I-4 and SR 408 is quick and easy. Multiple areas for recreation abound with several parks, Leu Gardens, and Orlando's new trails all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have any available units?
2402 ILLINOIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have?
Some of 2402 ILLINOIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 ILLINOIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2402 ILLINOIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 ILLINOIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET offers parking.
Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 ILLINOIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 ILLINOIS STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach