2402 ILLINOIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This meticulously and lovingly renovated Colonial Town home is a show stopper. It provides all the convenience and wonderful lifestyle of downtown living plus completely fresh designer appointments. The LARGE kitchen features granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for preparing meals. Beautiful laminate wood floors flow through the home creating a seamless feel between all the rooms. Each of the three bedrooms- plus the office- are nicely sized for added flexibility. The home also includes two fully remodeled bathrooms that are truly impressive with tile inlay and all new components. All appliances - even the washer & dryer - are included to make move-in easy. Since this home is minutes from Bumby Avenue, access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, I-4 and SR 408 is quick and easy. Multiple areas for recreation abound with several parks, Leu Gardens, and Orlando's new trails all nearby.