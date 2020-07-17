All apartments in Orlando
2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment)
2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment)

2400 Delaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) - Security $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!

Contact Spencer for a private showing at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com!

Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the Sodo area of Orlando. Wood floors and tile throughout.This cozy space offers lots of windows for natural light making it bight and airy! Use of left garage stall comes with the apartment. Easy access to downtown and all major highways.

Lawn Care and Water Included!

Schools:
Elementary - Blankner
Middle - Blankner
High - Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions-
From Downtown: South on Orange Ave (Sodo area) left on Page, corner of Delaney on right.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at spencer@homevest.com to schedule a private showing of the home!

(RLNE5896866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have any available units?
2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have?
Some of 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment)'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) offers parking.
Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have a pool?
No, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have accessible units?
No, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) does not have units with dishwashers.
