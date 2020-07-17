Amenities

2400 Delaney Avenue (Garage Apartment) - Security $995. Monthly Rent $995. Available Now!



Contact Spencer for a private showing at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com!



Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment in the Sodo area of Orlando. Wood floors and tile throughout.This cozy space offers lots of windows for natural light making it bight and airy! Use of left garage stall comes with the apartment. Easy access to downtown and all major highways.



Lawn Care and Water Included!



Schools:

Elementary - Blankner

Middle - Blankner

High - Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions-

From Downtown: South on Orange Ave (Sodo area) left on Page, corner of Delaney on right.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



Call Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at spencer@homevest.com to schedule a private showing of the home!



