All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 240 West Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
240 West Spruce Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

240 West Spruce Street

240 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4/2 home has a 1 car garage, screened porch and fenced back yard. Great street in the Princeton Elementary School District. Bonus room for home office or play room, black appliances,fenced yard and wood floors in most of the house.

Small pets approved with fee. Applications available at www.kwrentsorlando.com. Call Angela today for a showing, 407-701-7183

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,165, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,165, Available 2/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 West Spruce Street have any available units?
240 West Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 West Spruce Street have?
Some of 240 West Spruce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 West Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 West Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 West Spruce Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 West Spruce Street is pet friendly.
Does 240 West Spruce Street offer parking?
Yes, 240 West Spruce Street offers parking.
Does 240 West Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 West Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 West Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 240 West Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 West Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 240 West Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 West Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 West Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach