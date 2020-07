Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Town Home living has never been better! Where else can you lease a centrally located unit with a two car garage and an amenities list a mile long? Double gated entry with security, community pools, and a state of the art fitness center are all reasons this conveniently located property will not last long. Situated less than a mile from the Mall at Millenia and minutes from I-4, Turnpike, 528, 408, the attractions, and down town. Accepting applications now!