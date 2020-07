Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Charming bungalow in SoDo "Downtown South". Couldn't ask for a more convenient location! Walking distance to many restaurants and Super Target. Just minutes from Downtown, ORMC, I4 and 408. Home offers screened in front and back porch, large back yard, spacious kitchen with island, original hardwood floors through out, cozy master with LARGE WALK IN CLOSET!! This cutie has it all!