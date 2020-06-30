2328 Princeton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cute garage apartment is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of College Park. There is a washer/dryer that is shared with the tenants in the main house. Water and lawn care are included. Shared fenced yard, laminate floors, street parking. Small pets OK with $150 pet fee and $25/month pet rent for dogs and $10/month pet rent for cats. Central heat and air. Available April 1, 2020. Call our showing hotline at 321- 750-9401 to schedule a showing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.