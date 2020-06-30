2328 Princeton Court

Amenities
This cute garage apartment is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of College Park. There is a washer/dryer that is shared with the tenants in the main house. Water and lawn care are included. Shared fenced yard, laminate floors, street parking. Small pets OK with $150 pet fee and $25/month pet rent for dogs and $10/month pet rent for cats. Central heat and air. Available April 1, 2020. Call our showing hotline at 321- 750-9401 to schedule a showing today.
Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.