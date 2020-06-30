All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:36 PM

2328 Princeton Court

Location

2328 Princeton Court, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute garage apartment is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of College Park. There is a washer/dryer that is shared with the tenants in the main house. Water and lawn care are included. Shared fenced yard, laminate floors, street parking. Small pets OK with $150 pet fee and $25/month pet rent for dogs and $10/month pet rent for cats. Central heat and air. Available April 1, 2020. Call our showing hotline at 321- 750-9401 to schedule a showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

