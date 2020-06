Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

What a location! S. Eola/ Thornton Park District - Across from the New Dog Park and newly built Brownstones on Summerlin Ave. This half of a duplex is 1002 sqft and has been refurbished. Be surprised when opening the front door to a great view of the Living room, dining room, and Sunroom to the French Doors and Patio area to a view of Lake Olive. Wood floors, Newer Appliances, New washer/dryer, lots of storage, walk-in Master closet, covered parking & Lawn Care Included