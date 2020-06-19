All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:12 AM

2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE

2302 Mid Town Terrace · (407) 207-2220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2302 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condo in the gated Park Central! Wood flooring throughout the living area, carpeted bedrooms, and large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Located On the first floor and has a private terrace overlooking the lake. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are included! With so many amenities to choose from, residents never lack something to do. There is everything from an indoor basketball court, two lighted tennis courts, two sand volleyball courts, and five swimming pools. Yoga and aerobics room are also onsite. Brand new to Park Central is also a restaurant and sports bar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have any available units?
2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have?
Some of 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
