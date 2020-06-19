2302 MIDTOWN TERRACE

Amenities

Immaculate 2 bed 2 bath condo in the gated Park Central! Wood flooring throughout the living area, carpeted bedrooms, and large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Located On the first floor and has a private terrace overlooking the lake. All appliances, including washer and dryer, are included! With so many amenities to choose from, residents never lack something to do. There is everything from an indoor basketball court, two lighted tennis courts, two sand volleyball courts, and five swimming pools. Yoga and aerobics room are also onsite. Brand new to Park Central is also a restaurant and sports bar!