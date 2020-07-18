All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:42 PM

225 East New Hampshire Street

225 New Hampshire Street · (407) 329-3791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL 32804
North Orange

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 17 · Avail. now

$1,215

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
This cute first floor condo has laminate and tile floors, black appliances and 1 assigned parking space right outside the back door. One guest parking pass for parking lot. Small pets OK with fee. Coin operated laundry room for the community. This condo is steps away from Lake Ivanhoe and antique shops on Orange Ave. Very convenient to Florida Hospital, Sun Rail and the Orlando Science Center. Minutes from College Park shopping district and I-4. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com

Contact Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,215, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,215, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 East New Hampshire Street have any available units?
225 East New Hampshire Street has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 East New Hampshire Street have?
Some of 225 East New Hampshire Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 East New Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 East New Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 East New Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 East New Hampshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 East New Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 East New Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 225 East New Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 East New Hampshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 East New Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 225 East New Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 East New Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 225 East New Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 East New Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 East New Hampshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
