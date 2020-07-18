225 East New Hampshire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking

This cute first floor condo has laminate and tile floors, black appliances and 1 assigned parking space right outside the back door. One guest parking pass for parking lot. Small pets OK with fee. Coin operated laundry room for the community. This condo is steps away from Lake Ivanhoe and antique shops on Orange Ave. Very convenient to Florida Hospital, Sun Rail and the Orlando Science Center. Minutes from College Park shopping district and I-4. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com



Contact Angela at 407-701-7183 for a showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,215, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,215, Available 7/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

