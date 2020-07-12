/
/
/
north orange
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
353 Apartments for rent in North Orange, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
4 Units Available
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Ivanhoe Shores Apartments is a rental community with vintage charm located off Antique Row in College Park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
225 East New Hampshire Street
225 New Hampshire Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
636 sqft
This cute first floor condo has laminate and tile floors, black appliances and 1 assigned parking space right outside the back door. One guest parking pass for parking lot. Small pets OK with fee. Coin operated laundry room for the community.
Results within 1 mile of North Orange
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,325
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Alexan Winter Park is an apartment community designed with you in mind, putting extra care into every detail. Details that make your living space an extension of you, with open floor plans and extra touches like keyless entry and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
40 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,446
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1143 sqft
Nearby schools: Fern Creek Elementary, Lake Highland Prep, Adventist University of Health Sciences. Right by Lake Formosa, I-4, N. Mills Ave., Florida Hospital Orlando, Florida Hospital for Children, Harry P Leu Gardens. Amenities include: 2 pools, zen areas, spa room, bike lockers, poolside grills.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
74 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Princeton at College Park offers upscale living in vibrant College Park, FL, just minutes from Downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 7 at 04:08pm
2 Units Available
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Elon Winter Park Apartments near the heart of Winter Park is the definition of peaceful living.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
36 Units Available
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,753
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
646 W. Smith St
646 Smith Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
728 sqft
PRINCETON at COLLEGE PARK - New College Park one bedroom apartments start at $1620 with various floor plans.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Pinecrest Place
1425 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
Charming Duplex in Colonial Town North/Mills 50 District - This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located on a quiet residential street and offers the best of both Mills 50 District and Colonial Town North.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 E. Amelia St. #A
625 Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1024 sqft
Downtown Orlando - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home is located in downtown Orlando, Lake Eola Heights District. It features an open concept living & dining rooms. A half bathroom is located on the first floor for convenience.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2511 Oberlin Avenue
2511 Oberlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1088 sqft
2511 Oberlin Avenue Available 08/03/20 Comfortable 2/2.5 Townhome with 2 Master Bedrooms in College Park - Comfortable 2/2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1357 Indiana Avenue
1357 Indiana Ave, Winter Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Winter Park!! - This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom is located in the heart of Winter Park. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a 9 foot breakfast bar. Tile throughout the home. Master bedroom has a walking in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 Stetson Street
612 Stetson Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1450 sqft
Charming Large 1450 sq ft 3 Bedrm/1 bath home on one of the most desirable brick streets amongst Million Dollar homes. Large bedroom all w/ large closets. Pantry in kitchen /Large linen closet in foyer ...corner built in ...
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
30 E Spruce St
30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230
1250 Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
911 sqft
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 Available 08/01/20 Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! - Welcome home to Mead Gardens! AMAZING updated kitchen features sunning stainless, granite center island with storage below and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Putnam Avenue
725 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
900 sqft
725 Putnam Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park ALL NEW FLOORING!!! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park, located
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Baltimore Avenue
1618 Baltimore Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
958 sqft
Enjoy Downtown living in this 2/1 Duplex!! ** $200 off 2nd full month's rent ** - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Near Downtown and Colonialtown in the Mills-50 district! Walking distance to neighboring restaurants.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFairview Shores, FLLockhart, FLConway, FLAzalea Park, FLPine Hills, FLFern Park, FL