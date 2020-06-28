2216 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806 Wadeview Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxury Home in the Delaney park area, This home features 4 bedrooms + Office, (the office can also be used as a Bedrooms since it comes with a closet. Tin Roof, Stainless steel appliances and the most modern finishes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2216 Delaney Avenue have any available units?
2216 Delaney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Delaney Avenue have?
Some of 2216 Delaney Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Delaney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Delaney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.