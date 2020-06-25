All apartments in Orlando
2213 Depauw Avenue

2213 Depauw Avenue
Location

2213 Depauw Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2/1.5 Duplex In College Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This two story duplex is right off of Princeton in College Park, with easy access to Advent Health, I-4, grocery stores, restaurants and downtown Orlando. This unit is a 2-bedroom (both bedrooms upstairs), 1.5 bath, two-story duplex with a single-car garage, washer/dryer hookups in the garage, and fenced-in back yard. Per public records, there are 1,512 total square feet, with 1,224 square feet under air.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

(RLNE4821636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

