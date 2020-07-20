Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

2204 Stanley Street Orlando, FL 32803 - Deposit $1650. Monthly Rent $1650. Available Now!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.



Gorgeous remodeled Colonial Town home! Excellent location just minutes from downtown and a short walk to Colonial Plaza Mall. Convenient to all major highways. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large bonus room, and an extended 1 car garage with on site laundry! Huge, fenced backyard perfect for summer hang outs. A must see!



LAWN CARE INCLUDED



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



