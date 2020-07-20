All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

2204 Stanley Street

2204 Stanley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Stanley Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
2204 Stanley Street Orlando, FL 32803 - Deposit $1650. Monthly Rent $1650. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Gorgeous remodeled Colonial Town home! Excellent location just minutes from downtown and a short walk to Colonial Plaza Mall. Convenient to all major highways. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large bonus room, and an extended 1 car garage with on site laundry! Huge, fenced backyard perfect for summer hang outs. A must see!

LAWN CARE INCLUDED

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pets approved on a case by case basis with appropriate deposits/fees and Owner approval. $150 refundable deposit (per pet), $100 one time pet fee (per pet). Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

(RLNE4930405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Stanley Street have any available units?
2204 Stanley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Stanley Street have?
Some of 2204 Stanley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Stanley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Stanley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Stanley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Stanley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Stanley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Stanley Street offers parking.
Does 2204 Stanley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Stanley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Stanley Street have a pool?
No, 2204 Stanley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Stanley Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 Stanley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Stanley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Stanley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
