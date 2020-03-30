213 E Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32801 Lake Eola Heights
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and Cozy with impeccable grounds care free living at its best. Spacious two bedroom apartment just a short walk from downtown and a few blocks from Lake Eola. Easy access to I-4 the 408. Utilities are included in this classic charming Circa 1926 apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
213 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 213 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
213 E CONCORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.