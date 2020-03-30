All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 213 E CONCORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
213 E CONCORD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 E CONCORD STREET

213 E Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

213 E Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute and Cozy with impeccable grounds care free living at its best. Spacious two bedroom apartment just a short walk from downtown and a few blocks from Lake Eola. Easy access to I-4 the 408. Utilities are included in this classic charming Circa 1926 apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have any available units?
213 E CONCORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 213 E CONCORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
213 E CONCORD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 E CONCORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET offer parking?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have a pool?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 E CONCORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 E CONCORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach