21 N THORNTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking

Best house for Rent in Downtown Period. It is in the heart of Thornton Park. It is indeed on Thornton Ave. A gorgeous 1934 History 2-story Home. Charming yard on the front. The whole house has recently-finished wood floors. The wet areas are tile. Many French Doors. The front two French doors lead into a reception area open to the rest of the house. On one side the living room and on the other side, an office/den which attach to dining with quadruple French doors. Natural lighting in house is outstanding. Many windows. All windows were just placed 09/2019. Windows are double panned & energy saving grade with the exception of the front windows to abide with the Historic District Board guidelines to preserve the historic feel. The living space is huge and very well complemented with a brick wood-burning Fireplace. Dining room is adjacent to living space and kitchen. I cannot emphasize enough the brightness in this house. Adorable 1/2 bathroom downstairs. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Wood floors. 2 full Bathrooms. A large Balcony. Finished wood-floor cooled super large attic with closets. Brick back parking (2 cars). Extra parking on Washington St.. The house is on a brick road which adds value to the historic lifestyle. 3 blocks from Restaurants, Dexter's... and 5 blocks from Lake Eola. A couple of mins to 408 and 5mins to I4. There is a park as well as the basketball course close by. Walking distance to the Business District as well. Best House, Best Location. Best Price. New appliances will be placed.