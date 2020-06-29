All apartments in Orlando
21 N THORNTON AVENUE
21 N THORNTON AVENUE

21 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
Best house for Rent in Downtown Period. It is in the heart of Thornton Park. It is indeed on Thornton Ave. A gorgeous 1934 History 2-story Home. Charming yard on the front. The whole house has recently-finished wood floors. The wet areas are tile. Many French Doors. The front two French doors lead into a reception area open to the rest of the house. On one side the living room and on the other side, an office/den which attach to dining with quadruple French doors. Natural lighting in house is outstanding. Many windows. All windows were just placed 09/2019. Windows are double panned & energy saving grade with the exception of the front windows to abide with the Historic District Board guidelines to preserve the historic feel. The living space is huge and very well complemented with a brick wood-burning Fireplace. Dining room is adjacent to living space and kitchen. I cannot emphasize enough the brightness in this house. Adorable 1/2 bathroom downstairs. All Bedrooms are upstairs. Wood floors. 2 full Bathrooms. A large Balcony. Finished wood-floor cooled super large attic with closets. Brick back parking (2 cars). Extra parking on Washington St.. The house is on a brick road which adds value to the historic lifestyle. 3 blocks from Restaurants, Dexter's... and 5 blocks from Lake Eola. A couple of mins to 408 and 5mins to I4. There is a park as well as the basketball course close by. Walking distance to the Business District as well. Best House, Best Location. Best Price. New appliances will be placed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have any available units?
21 N THORNTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have?
Some of 21 N THORNTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 N THORNTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
21 N THORNTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 N THORNTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 N THORNTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
