Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

2085 Coulson Aly Available 09/01/19 Baldwin Park Townhouse - Gorgeous townhouse in desirable Baldwin Park. Large corner unit with lots of light. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus bonus den/office. Formal living room, formal dining, plus family room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances as well as upgraded cabinetry. Lots of beautiful hardwood flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer. There are two balconies one of which is fully furnished. 3rd bedroom is downstairs with private bath. 2 car garage. Property is steps away from community pool and clubhouse. Come see all Baldwin Park living has to offer!! Please note, while we prefer no pets, we will consider a very small pet with a pet fee. Please call or Text Eric to schedule an appointment at 407-484-8707.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3077648)