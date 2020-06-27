All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2085 Coulson Aly

2085 Coulson Alley · No Longer Available
Location

2085 Coulson Alley, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2085 Coulson Aly Available 09/01/19 Baldwin Park Townhouse - Gorgeous townhouse in desirable Baldwin Park. Large corner unit with lots of light. 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths plus bonus den/office. Formal living room, formal dining, plus family room. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless appliances as well as upgraded cabinetry. Lots of beautiful hardwood flooring. Laundry room with washer/dryer. There are two balconies one of which is fully furnished. 3rd bedroom is downstairs with private bath. 2 car garage. Property is steps away from community pool and clubhouse. Come see all Baldwin Park living has to offer!! Please note, while we prefer no pets, we will consider a very small pet with a pet fee. Please call or Text Eric to schedule an appointment at 407-484-8707.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3077648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 Coulson Aly have any available units?
2085 Coulson Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 Coulson Aly have?
Some of 2085 Coulson Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 Coulson Aly currently offering any rent specials?
2085 Coulson Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 Coulson Aly pet-friendly?
Yes, 2085 Coulson Aly is pet friendly.
Does 2085 Coulson Aly offer parking?
Yes, 2085 Coulson Aly offers parking.
Does 2085 Coulson Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2085 Coulson Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 Coulson Aly have a pool?
Yes, 2085 Coulson Aly has a pool.
Does 2085 Coulson Aly have accessible units?
No, 2085 Coulson Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 Coulson Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 2085 Coulson Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
