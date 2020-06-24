Amenities

2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T Available 03/04/19 Spacious 1/1.5 + Den Condo in Gated Community of Miriada - Orlando - Spacious 1/1.5 + den condo, located in gated community of Miriada in Orlando, will be available 3/4/19. The community of Miriada offers residents a pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. This one-story beautiful condo, located on the third level, features inside utility/laundry area, wood laminate floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedroom and tile in the bathrooms. The fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless appliances (including built in microwave and gas range,) impressive granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and double basin sink. Easy access to FL SR 528 and SR 417. Pets will be considered; HOA allows up to a maximum of 2 pets per unit. HOA approval required, may take up to 7 days.



