All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T

2071 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2071t · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2071 Dixie Belle Dr Unit 2071t, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T Available 03/04/19 Spacious 1/1.5 + Den Condo in Gated Community of Miriada - Orlando - Spacious 1/1.5 + den condo, located in gated community of Miriada in Orlando, will be available 3/4/19. The community of Miriada offers residents a pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. This one-story beautiful condo, located on the third level, features inside utility/laundry area, wood laminate floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedroom and tile in the bathrooms. The fully-equipped kitchen boasts stainless appliances (including built in microwave and gas range,) impressive granite counter tops, breakfast bar, and double basin sink. Easy access to FL SR 528 and SR 417. Pets will be considered; HOA allows up to a maximum of 2 pets per unit. HOA approval required, may take up to 7 days.

(RLNE4670957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have any available units?
2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have?
Some of 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T currently offering any rent specials?
2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T pet-friendly?
Yes, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T is pet friendly.
Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T offer parking?
No, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T does not offer parking.
Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have a pool?
Yes, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T has a pool.
Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have accessible units?
No, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T have units with dishwashers?
No, 2071 Dixie Belle Drive Unit 2071T does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach