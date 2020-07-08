204 E South St. #3056

Amenities

- PENDING - Just enjoy living at THE GRANDE Downtown Orlando--in one of the most searched zip codes of 32801. Arguably the most desirable floor plan on the whole property--this 2/2 corner unit has no side neighbors and french doors opening up to a covered balcony overlooking the pool. This 1215 sq ft unit is one of the largest with an extremely desirable split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has attached bathroom with huge walk in closets, upgraded faucets on the sinks, and large garden tub style showers. This premium condo has been upgraded over the years with gorgeous wood laminate floors throughout the living, dining and bedroom spaces, blinds, and crown moulding. Covered and secure garage parking spaces #169 and #175 (same floor) are included with sale--a rarity for downtown Orlando. Now is the time to get into the downtown lifestyle at this price point and be within steps to everything-- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Starbucks, the Grand Bohemian, Sunrail Station, Amway Center, Plaza movie theater, Lake Eola, Publix and the MLS Soccer Stadium.



(RLNE5729880)