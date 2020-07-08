All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 204 E South St. #3056.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
204 E South St. #3056
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

204 E South St. #3056

204 E South St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 E South St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
- PENDING - Just enjoy living at THE GRANDE Downtown Orlando--in one of the most searched zip codes of 32801. Arguably the most desirable floor plan on the whole property--this 2/2 corner unit has no side neighbors and french doors opening up to a covered balcony overlooking the pool. This 1215 sq ft unit is one of the largest with an extremely desirable split bedroom floor plan. Each bedroom has attached bathroom with huge walk in closets, upgraded faucets on the sinks, and large garden tub style showers. This premium condo has been upgraded over the years with gorgeous wood laminate floors throughout the living, dining and bedroom spaces, blinds, and crown moulding. Covered and secure garage parking spaces #169 and #175 (same floor) are included with sale--a rarity for downtown Orlando. Now is the time to get into the downtown lifestyle at this price point and be within steps to everything-- Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, Starbucks, the Grand Bohemian, Sunrail Station, Amway Center, Plaza movie theater, Lake Eola, Publix and the MLS Soccer Stadium.

(RLNE5729880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 E South St. #3056 have any available units?
204 E South St. #3056 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 E South St. #3056 have?
Some of 204 E South St. #3056's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 E South St. #3056 currently offering any rent specials?
204 E South St. #3056 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 E South St. #3056 pet-friendly?
No, 204 E South St. #3056 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 204 E South St. #3056 offer parking?
Yes, 204 E South St. #3056 offers parking.
Does 204 E South St. #3056 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 E South St. #3056 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 E South St. #3056 have a pool?
Yes, 204 E South St. #3056 has a pool.
Does 204 E South St. #3056 have accessible units?
No, 204 E South St. #3056 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 E South St. #3056 have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 E South St. #3056 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach