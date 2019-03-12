2022 MONTANA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The panache of this light and bright mid-century modern three-bedroom two-bathroom home will seduce your senses. Painted inside and out in neutral colors, it features an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, and living room. An adjoining light-filled, heated and air-conditioned sunroom with cork flooring look onto the lush fully-fenced and gated back garden. There is a single car garage with automatic door opener and storage, and driveway large enough to accommodate additional parking. Located right in the heart of Colonialtown, it is close to grocery, entertainment, shops, and restaurants at the mid-point between Downtown Orlando and Winter Park. Schools: Audubon K-8, Winter Park High School.