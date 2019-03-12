All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2022 MONTANA STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

2022 MONTANA STREET

2022 Montana Street · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Montana Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
The panache of this light and bright mid-century modern three-bedroom two-bathroom home will seduce your senses. Painted inside and out in neutral colors, it features an open floor plan between the kitchen, dining area, and living room. An adjoining light-filled, heated and air-conditioned sunroom with cork flooring look onto the lush fully-fenced and gated back garden. There is a single car garage with automatic door opener and storage, and driveway large enough to accommodate additional parking. Located right in the heart of Colonialtown, it is close to grocery, entertainment, shops, and restaurants at the mid-point between Downtown Orlando and Winter Park. Schools: Audubon K-8, Winter Park High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

