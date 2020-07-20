All apartments in Orlando
2021 E Jefferson St.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

2021 E Jefferson St.

2021 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2021 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
- PENDED - Adorable & Spacious downtown home -3 bedrooms 2 baths 1284 s.f. located in the heart Rose Arden, close to Lake Eola, Colonial Town, Thornton Park and local shops and restaurants. Berber carpet in the bedrooms, tile in bath, kitchen and laundry areas, hardwood flooring in dining, living, and family room, ceiling fans throughout, screened enclosed patio, washer & dryer included, and a HUGE backyard to entertain! Lawn Care, pest , and home warranty included. This home rarely comes up for rent so don't miss out! Owner will only allow 1 pet under 50 lbs - non aggressive breed w/ nonrefundable deposit $350.

(RLNE3030167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 E Jefferson St. have any available units?
2021 E Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 E Jefferson St. have?
Some of 2021 E Jefferson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 E Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2021 E Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 E Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 E Jefferson St. is pet friendly.
Does 2021 E Jefferson St. offer parking?
No, 2021 E Jefferson St. does not offer parking.
Does 2021 E Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 E Jefferson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 E Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 2021 E Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2021 E Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 2021 E Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 E Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 E Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
