2021 E Jefferson St.

- PENDED - Adorable & Spacious downtown home -3 bedrooms 2 baths 1284 s.f. located in the heart Rose Arden, close to Lake Eola, Colonial Town, Thornton Park and local shops and restaurants. Berber carpet in the bedrooms, tile in bath, kitchen and laundry areas, hardwood flooring in dining, living, and family room, ceiling fans throughout, screened enclosed patio, washer & dryer included, and a HUGE backyard to entertain! Lawn Care, pest , and home warranty included. This home rarely comes up for rent so don't miss out! Owner will only allow 1 pet under 50 lbs - non aggressive breed w/ nonrefundable deposit $350.



(RLNE3030167)