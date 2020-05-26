All apartments in Orlando
202 E South St. Unit 6037

202 E South St Unit 6037 · No Longer Available
Location

202 E South St Unit 6037, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in the Grande! - Come check out this freshly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in the Grande! This unit has been freshly updated with all new flooring, new lighting and a fresh paint job!! This unit includes washer/dryer, 2 parking spots and a courtyard pool view!! Walk to everything! Across the street from the new Performing Arts Center! Beautiful building with a community pool, parking garage and workout facility.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3696453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have any available units?
202 E South St. Unit 6037 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have?
Some of 202 E South St. Unit 6037's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E South St. Unit 6037 currently offering any rent specials?
202 E South St. Unit 6037 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E South St. Unit 6037 pet-friendly?
No, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 offer parking?
Yes, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 offers parking.
Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have a pool?
Yes, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 has a pool.
Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have accessible units?
No, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E South St. Unit 6037 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E South St. Unit 6037 does not have units with dishwashers.
