202 E South St. Unit 6037

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated gym pool courtyard

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in the Grande! - Come check out this freshly upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in the Grande! This unit has been freshly updated with all new flooring, new lighting and a fresh paint job!! This unit includes washer/dryer, 2 parking spots and a courtyard pool view!! Walk to everything! Across the street from the new Performing Arts Center! Beautiful building with a community pool, parking garage and workout facility.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.



Requirements for Approval are:



Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3696453)