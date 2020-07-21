2019 Dixie Belle Drive Unit I

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities business center car wash area dog park gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL condo for rent in Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step into this THIRD FLOOR unit with a SPACIOUS living area. The adorable kitchen features a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family & friends. Master bedroom features ample amount of closet space with two closets. Very sharp Wood Floors throughout. Front bedroom has glass french doors off living area and designed for better use as an office. The gated community of Mirida features a community pool, carwash, fitness, playground, and mail center.



MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located just minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Dover Shores Elementary School, Jackson Middle School and Boone High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5125370)