All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M

2013 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2013 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M Available 04/14/20 Beautiful 2/2 +Den, Condo in gated Miriada Community-Orlando - Beautiful 2/2 +Den (with closet) condo in gated Miriada Community featuring pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts! Available 4/14/20. Condo features wood laminate floors in the main living areas, carpet in the bedroom and tile in the bathrooms. Kitchen was updated with all stainless appliances (including built in microwave and gas range) and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer are included as a convenience item. Easy access to 528 and 417 - right off of Semoran. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5555748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have any available units?
2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have?
Some of 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M offer parking?
No, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M has a pool.
Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have accessible units?
No, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Dixie Belle Dr Unit M does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach