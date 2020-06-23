All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

2005 E Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2005 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
OWNER/AGENT - 2018 CONSTRUCTION - LUXURY LIVING IN THORTON PARK TERM - 12-Month - Water/Sewer Included - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 700sqft New Construction with no expense spared. Control your home with your smart phone from anywhere in this state of the art smart technology apartment. Live in luxury in one of the most desirable areas of downtown Orlando. - In Ceiling SPEAKER SYSTEM w/ SONOS control - GOOGLE assist automation - LUTRON remote lighting control - SMART keyless entry system - FULLY equipped security system - In Unit LG WASHER/DRYER - Frigidare Gallery STAINLESS STEEL appliances - PORCELAIN TILE/HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS w/ 7 foot ISLAND - 42inch MODERN cabinets w/ MOOD LIGHTING - Large WALK IN closet - RAIN shower head - HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C w/ Nest Thermostat Control - OFF STREET parking - ELEGANTLY designed landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have any available units?
2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach