2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access new construction

OWNER/AGENT - 2018 CONSTRUCTION - LUXURY LIVING IN THORTON PARK TERM - 12-Month - Water/Sewer Included - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 700sqft New Construction with no expense spared. Control your home with your smart phone from anywhere in this state of the art smart technology apartment. Live in luxury in one of the most desirable areas of downtown Orlando. - In Ceiling SPEAKER SYSTEM w/ SONOS control - GOOGLE assist automation - LUTRON remote lighting control - SMART keyless entry system - FULLY equipped security system - In Unit LG WASHER/DRYER - Frigidare Gallery STAINLESS STEEL appliances - PORCELAIN TILE/HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout - GRANITE COUNTERTOPS w/ 7 foot ISLAND - 42inch MODERN cabinets w/ MOOD LIGHTING - Large WALK IN closet - RAIN shower head - HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C w/ Nest Thermostat Control - OFF STREET parking - ELEGANTLY designed landscaping