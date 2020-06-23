All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W

20 S Lucerne Circle E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 S Lucerne Circle E, Orlando, FL 32801
South Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
SKYLINE VIEW OF THE CITY! TWO FREE PARKING SPOTS WHEN YOU MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 15TH 2019!
Located on beautiful Lake Lucerne overlooking the dramatic skyline of Downtown Orlando, each home features unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget and lifestyle. Enjoy natural lighting, a full appliance kitchen package, a private enclosed ceramic tile patio or balcony offering skyline and lake views. Residents of this pet-friendly community enjoy the convenience of a modern business center, a clothes care center on each floor, appreciate a Olympic-size swimming pool, on-site fitness center, door to door valet trash, concierge services and free gated parking. Your home in the heart of downtown Orlando awaits. Book your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have any available units?
20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W is pet friendly.
Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach