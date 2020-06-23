20 S LUCERNE CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly trash valet

SKYLINE VIEW OF THE CITY! TWO FREE PARKING SPOTS WHEN YOU MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 15TH 2019!

Located on beautiful Lake Lucerne overlooking the dramatic skyline of Downtown Orlando, each home features unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget and lifestyle. Enjoy natural lighting, a full appliance kitchen package, a private enclosed ceramic tile patio or balcony offering skyline and lake views. Residents of this pet-friendly community enjoy the convenience of a modern business center, a clothes care center on each floor, appreciate a Olympic-size swimming pool, on-site fitness center, door to door valet trash, concierge services and free gated parking. Your home in the heart of downtown Orlando awaits. Book your appointment today!