All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1944 Conway Road, Unit 2

1944 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1944 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated 3/2 Condo in Orlando! - Must see this beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Metro at Michigan! Spacious living area highlights wood-like flooring. Charming kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Metro at Michigan Park include a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and airports!

***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***

VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!

SHOWING LINK - call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1944-conway-road

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval
***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3128526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have any available units?
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have?
Some of 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Conway Road, Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach