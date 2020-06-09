1944 Conway Road, Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautifully renovated 3/2 Condo in Orlando! - Must see this beautiful renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Metro at Michigan! Spacious living area highlights wood-like flooring. Charming kitchen features stunning stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Bedrooms and baths are a great size! Metro at Michigan Park include a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and airports!



***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***



VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming soon!



SHOWING LINK - call: 407-543-1073 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1944-conway-road



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval

***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



