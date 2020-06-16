Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

1928 S Ferncreek Ave. Available 06/15/20 - Great location just south of Lancaster Park and very near to SODO and Orlando Health. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Plus Den. Remodeled Kitchen, including cabinets, granite counter, and slate tile flooring. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Laminate floors. Screened porch. Full size Washer & Dryer included. Carport w/storage area. Security system in place, monitoring at tenants expense. Lawn care and pest control included in rent. Small pets okay at owners discretion with applicable pet fee.



(RLNE3453528)