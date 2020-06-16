All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

1928 S Ferncreek Ave.

1928 S Fern Creek Ave · (407) 425-5069
Location

1928 S Fern Creek Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1928 S Ferncreek Ave. Available 06/15/20 - Great location just south of Lancaster Park and very near to SODO and Orlando Health. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Plus Den. Remodeled Kitchen, including cabinets, granite counter, and slate tile flooring. Kitchen comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Updated bathroom. Laminate floors. Screened porch. Full size Washer & Dryer included. Carport w/storage area. Security system in place, monitoring at tenants expense. Lawn care and pest control included in rent. Small pets okay at owners discretion with applicable pet fee.

(RLNE3453528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have any available units?
1928 S Ferncreek Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have?
Some of 1928 S Ferncreek Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1928 S Ferncreek Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have a pool?
No, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 S Ferncreek Ave. has units with dishwashers.
