1928 S Conway Rd #26

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets pool volleyball court

Just Reduced...One Bedroom One Bath Condo Available 03.01.2020 - Just reduced.... Beautiful 1st floor unit! Unit is a large 1/1 with 825 square feet of living space!



Unit has a quaint kitchen with black matching appliances. Small counter area for extra seating. Home has a dining area and open living room floor with built in shelving. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. Unit offers a Washer/Dryer as well.



Community has a pool, volleyball courts, laundry area and much more!!! Close to major highways, airport, restaurants, shopping there is always something to do.



Available March 1, 2020 Updated pics coming soon.



Fees Required:

$50.00 Application Fee

$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved

$60.00 HOA Tenant Approval Required



Requirements:

No Evictions,

No Landlord Collections

No Bankruptcy

Financials: 3x times the rent



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com



(RLNE5496578)