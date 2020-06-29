All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

1928 S Conway Rd #26

1928 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
Just Reduced...One Bedroom One Bath Condo Available 03.01.2020 - Just reduced.... Beautiful 1st floor unit! Unit is a large 1/1 with 825 square feet of living space!

Unit has a quaint kitchen with black matching appliances. Small counter area for extra seating. Home has a dining area and open living room floor with built in shelving. Spacious bedroom with walk in closet and full bathroom. Unit offers a Washer/Dryer as well.

Community has a pool, volleyball courts, laundry area and much more!!! Close to major highways, airport, restaurants, shopping there is always something to do.

Available March 1, 2020 Updated pics coming soon.

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee
$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved
$60.00 HOA Tenant Approval Required

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
Financials: 3x times the rent

Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

To view other listing please check us out at : www.Rentprosper.com

(RLNE5496578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have any available units?
1928 S Conway Rd #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have?
Some of 1928 S Conway Rd #26's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 S Conway Rd #26 currently offering any rent specials?
1928 S Conway Rd #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 S Conway Rd #26 pet-friendly?
No, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 offer parking?
No, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 does not offer parking.
Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have a pool?
Yes, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 has a pool.
Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have accessible units?
No, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 S Conway Rd #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 S Conway Rd #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
