All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1910 CANTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1910 CANTON STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1910 CANTON STREET

1910 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1910 Canton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
WELCOME HOME! Beautiful, COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1/2 duplex. NEW polished terrazzo flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. NEW AC. NEW windows (think "low utility bills"). Utility room with plenty of storage space. Pantry. Washer and dryer available. 1 car carport. Only $10 Uber to downtown bars and restaurants -- leave your car at home and pay less than parking! Just a 2 block walk from Hawkes, Tako Cheena, Santiago's Bodega, Pig Floyds and other great Mills eateries. Just blocks from Publix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 CANTON STREET have any available units?
1910 CANTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 CANTON STREET have?
Some of 1910 CANTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 CANTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1910 CANTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 CANTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1910 CANTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1910 CANTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1910 CANTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1910 CANTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 CANTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 CANTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1910 CANTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1910 CANTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1910 CANTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 CANTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 CANTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach