1910 CANTON STREET

Amenities
WELCOME HOME! Beautiful, COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1/2 duplex. NEW polished terrazzo flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. NEW AC. NEW windows (think "low utility bills"). Utility room with plenty of storage space. Pantry. Washer and dryer available. 1 car carport. Only $10 Uber to downtown bars and restaurants -- leave your car at home and pay less than parking! Just a 2 block walk from Hawkes, Tako Cheena, Santiago's Bodega, Pig Floyds and other great Mills eateries. Just blocks from Publix.