1910 CANTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

WELCOME HOME! Beautiful, COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1/2 duplex. NEW polished terrazzo flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. NEW AC. NEW windows (think "low utility bills"). Utility room with plenty of storage space. Pantry. Washer and dryer available. 1 car carport. Only $10 Uber to downtown bars and restaurants -- leave your car at home and pay less than parking! Just a 2 block walk from Hawkes, Tako Cheena, Santiago's Bodega, Pig Floyds and other great Mills eateries. Just blocks from Publix.