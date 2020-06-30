All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 22 2020 at 2:45 AM

1859 BRITLYN ALLEY

1859 Britlyn Alley · No Longer Available
Location

1859 Britlyn Alley, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Like NEW beautiful 3 Story Mediterranean Townhome Available now! End unit on garden and courtyard pavered tree lined walkway - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, over sized 2 car garage, laundry room - beautiful hardwood floors and upgraded ceramic tile throughout - Kitchen is spacious with a lot of cabinet space, top of the line appliances - gorgeous granite counter tops - Bathrooms are beautiful and spacious with marble counter tops - Stunning ceiling fans and lighting fixtures throughout the home - rod iron and wood staircase railings - huge bay window w/ seating in the family room - balcony off the dining room over looking the park - The community center is a 30 sec walk which has a pool and gym and a 1 min walk to wonderful restaurants, bars and shops. This home offers all the opportunities that one could ask for a perfect neighborhood to create them in. Please call for a guided tour of this superior home in one of Orlando's most sought after neighborhoods. The extreme upscale quality of this home offers a suitable environment for the executive, professional couple or family. Owner to furnish details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have any available units?
1859 BRITLYN ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have?
Some of 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
1859 BRITLYN ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY offers parking.
Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY has a pool.
Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1859 BRITLYN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.

