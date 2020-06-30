1859 BRITLYN ALLEY

Amenities

This Like NEW beautiful 3 Story Mediterranean Townhome Available now! End unit on garden and courtyard pavered tree lined walkway - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, over sized 2 car garage, laundry room - beautiful hardwood floors and upgraded ceramic tile throughout - Kitchen is spacious with a lot of cabinet space, top of the line appliances - gorgeous granite counter tops - Bathrooms are beautiful and spacious with marble counter tops - Stunning ceiling fans and lighting fixtures throughout the home - rod iron and wood staircase railings - huge bay window w/ seating in the family room - balcony off the dining room over looking the park - The community center is a 30 sec walk which has a pool and gym and a 1 min walk to wonderful restaurants, bars and shops. This home offers all the opportunities that one could ask for a perfect neighborhood to create them in. Please call for a guided tour of this superior home in one of Orlando's most sought after neighborhoods. The extreme upscale quality of this home offers a suitable environment for the executive, professional couple or family. Owner to furnish details.