Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 - ... Available 01/01/23 Condo in Villas del Sol, Orlando - Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1113 sq ft ground floor condo. Open floor plan with ceramic flooring throughout. Excellent location, close to schools, shopping, major road ways, International Airport, bus lines and restaurants. Gated with community pool.



Available on or about May 15th.



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

407-846-8846

www.ackleyflorida.com



Sorry, No section 8

Small pet with deposit and restrictions



12 Month Lease

$60 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.



(RLNE2138527)