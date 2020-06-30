All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1

1851 Caralee Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1851 Caralee Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 - ... Available 01/01/23 Condo in Villas del Sol, Orlando - Unfurnished 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with 1113 sq ft ground floor condo. Open floor plan with ceramic flooring throughout. Excellent location, close to schools, shopping, major road ways, International Airport, bus lines and restaurants. Gated with community pool.

Available on or about May 15th.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

Sorry, No section 8
Small pet with deposit and restrictions

12 Month Lease
$60 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

(RLNE2138527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have any available units?
1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 offer parking?
No, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 has a pool.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have accessible units?
No, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1851 Caralee Blvd. Unit # 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach