1844 SIPES ALY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom fully upgraded Townhouse with private garage located in the center of the Award winning Baldwin Park Community. Exceptional location overlooking 75-acre Blue Jacket Park with panoramic views from Lake Baldwin to Downtown Orlando. Conveniently located between Winter Park & Orlando with walking & biking distance to the waterfront, shops, restaurants, Publix, Movie Theatre & Mall. 50 miles of paths & trails. Green home so the utility bill is extremely low & interior Pest control is included. Features include recently painted inside & outside, extended balcony, ceramic tiles, solid oak steps, extra closet space, top of the line stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, 42 inch cabinets, granite island & counter tops, top of the line washer & dryer, & much more. Enjoy a True low maintenance Florida Lifestyle with all the exterior maintenance being handled while you enjoy amenities such as resort style pool, jogging & bike trails, fishing, fitness center, park, playground, community center, the NEW Village Center & more.