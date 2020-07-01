1841 BRITLYN ALLEY

Amenities
FOR LEASE - Stunning Baldwin Park Townhome. Located on one of the best streets in Baldwin Park this 3-story townhome features a charming front alley way with beautiful gardens and easy walkability to the Village Center shops and restaurants. Inside you'll find a spacious layout with a first floor guest bedroom, followed by the main living areas on the second floor, and the master and third bedroom on the 3rd floor. Living/kitchen area offers an abundance of natural light complimented by tile and engineered hardwood floors, a brick accent wall, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached 2-car garage provides plenty of additional storage and park convenience. Community amenities include parks, playgrounds, 3-community pools, A-rated schools, and a thriving Village Center with lake views. Easy to show and ready for immediate occupancy schedule your showing today.