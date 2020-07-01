All apartments in Orlando
1841 BRITLYN ALLEY
1841 BRITLYN ALLEY

1841 Britlyn Alley · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Britlyn Alley, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

FOR LEASE - Stunning Baldwin Park Townhome. Located on one of the best streets in Baldwin Park this 3-story townhome features a charming front alley way with beautiful gardens and easy walkability to the Village Center shops and restaurants. Inside you'll find a spacious layout with a first floor guest bedroom, followed by the main living areas on the second floor, and the master and third bedroom on the 3rd floor. Living/kitchen area offers an abundance of natural light complimented by tile and engineered hardwood floors, a brick accent wall, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Attached 2-car garage provides plenty of additional storage and park convenience. Community amenities include parks, playgrounds, 3-community pools, A-rated schools, and a thriving Village Center with lake views. Easy to show and ready for immediate occupancy schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have any available units?
1841 BRITLYN ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have?
Some of 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
1841 BRITLYN ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY offers parking.
Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY has a pool.
Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 BRITLYN ALLEY has units with dishwashers.

