1825 Arlington Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! This beautiful home is located in a well established neighborhood nestled between College park and downtown. Home is a rare gem and beautifully appointed with many custom extras! The open kitchen boasts light oak cabinets with granite and all stainless steel appliances, including an island / breakfast bar. High ceilings, open and airy floor plan, 3 sets of French doors that open out to the large Porch. Beautifully landscaped with a large fenced yard. Mahogany spiral stairs leads up to the loft upstairs ideal for a 4th bedroom/library/office complete with full bath & two dormers. Enter the home on the circular driveway with brick pavers! Close to restaurants, UCF's state of the art Creative Village and more!