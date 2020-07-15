All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

1825 Arlington Street

1825 Arlington Street · (407) 509-3369
Location

1825 Arlington Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Rock Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! This beautiful home is located in a well established neighborhood nestled between College park and downtown. Home is a rare gem and beautifully appointed with many custom extras! The open kitchen boasts light oak cabinets with granite and all stainless steel appliances, including an island / breakfast bar. High ceilings, open and airy floor plan, 3 sets of French doors that open out to the large Porch. Beautifully landscaped with a large fenced yard. Mahogany spiral stairs leads up to the loft upstairs ideal for a 4th bedroom/library/office complete with full bath & two dormers. Enter the home on the circular driveway with brick pavers! Close to restaurants, UCF's state of the art Creative Village and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Arlington Street have any available units?
1825 Arlington Street has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Arlington Street have?
Some of 1825 Arlington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Arlington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Arlington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Arlington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Arlington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Arlington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Arlington Street offers parking.
Does 1825 Arlington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Arlington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Arlington Street have a pool?
No, 1825 Arlington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Arlington Street have accessible units?
No, 1825 Arlington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Arlington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Arlington Street has units with dishwashers.
