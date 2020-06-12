All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1811 E. Concord Street

1811 Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2/1 Home In Downtown Orlando - 2-bedroom, 1-bath home in Downtown Orlando, near Mills and Bumby Avenue. The house has real hardwood flooring in bedrooms, tile flooring throughout living area, and an updated kitchen. There is a single-car garage with washer/dryer hookups, plus an additional storage room in the garage. The large rear yard has a grass area, along with a shaded tree area for a wooded feel when sitting on the back patio. Close to shopping, hospital and downtown.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 E. Concord Street have any available units?
1811 E. Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 E. Concord Street have?
Some of 1811 E. Concord Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 E. Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 E. Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 E. Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 E. Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 E. Concord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1811 E. Concord Street offers parking.
Does 1811 E. Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 E. Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 E. Concord Street have a pool?
No, 1811 E. Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 E. Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 E. Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 E. Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 E. Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
