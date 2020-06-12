1811 E. Concord Street

Amenities
2/1 Home In Downtown Orlando - 2-bedroom, 1-bath home in Downtown Orlando, near Mills and Bumby Avenue. The house has real hardwood flooring in bedrooms, tile flooring throughout living area, and an updated kitchen. There is a single-car garage with washer/dryer hookups, plus an additional storage room in the garage. The large rear yard has a grass area, along with a shaded tree area for a wooded feel when sitting on the back patio. Close to shopping, hospital and downtown.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219
(RLNE5153732)