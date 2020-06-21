1806 Liston Dr

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE - JUNE 11th from 8 to 9:30 am. Come see this clean and fresh, updated & renovated duplex. Conveniently located close to major highways, Downtown Orlando.



PLEASE DO NOT CALL OUR OFFICE ASKING IF IT IS STILL AVAILABLE. We will take the listing off the website as soon as it is leased. If you want to come to the OPEN HOUSE to tour the space, please go to website FIRST and put in your initial, free application at www.rentinorangecounty.com.



Duplex Apartment Includes:

New bathroom. New cabinets, countertops in kitchen

Does NOT include stove or fridge or window AC unit. Tenant will need to supply their own appliances and AC system.

Heater & hot water heater included.

New paint, carpet, more.

Professional and Polite Local Management

Easy On-Line Application and On-Line E-Pay available

The owners of this property are looking for:

• documented total income of $1,940 per month

• full-time, permanent employment (you are not on probation at your work)

• good referrals/references from your current landlord and employer (if you have never leased before you will not meet this part of the qualification process)

• full time residency in Central Florida or transfer of employment if moving from out of town

• ability to pay full first month's rent of $775 plus $825 security deposit

• application filled out on www.rentinorangecounty.com

• no pets

• no evictions in past 3 years

• ability to bring/purchase your own kitchen appliances & AC. Unit has hot water heater & heater.

Thank you again, we appreciate your interest.