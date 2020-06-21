All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1806 Liston Dr

1806 Liston Drive · (407) 422-6783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1806 Liston Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE - JUNE 11th from 8 to 9:30 am. Come see this clean and fresh, updated & renovated duplex. Conveniently located close to major highways, Downtown Orlando.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OUR OFFICE ASKING IF IT IS STILL AVAILABLE. We will take the listing off the website as soon as it is leased. If you want to come to the OPEN HOUSE to tour the space, please go to website FIRST and put in your initial, free application at www.rentinorangecounty.com.

Duplex Apartment Includes:
New bathroom. New cabinets, countertops in kitchen
Does NOT include stove or fridge or window AC unit. Tenant will need to supply their own appliances and AC system.
Heater & hot water heater included.
New paint, carpet, more.
Professional and Polite Local Management
Easy On-Line Application and On-Line E-Pay available
The owners of this property are looking for:
• documented total income of $1,940 per month
• full-time, permanent employment (you are not on probation at your work)
• good referrals/references from your current landlord and employer (if you have never leased before you will not meet this part of the qualification process)
• full time residency in Central Florida or transfer of employment if moving from out of town
• ability to pay full first month's rent of $775 plus $825 security deposit
• application filled out on www.rentinorangecounty.com
• no pets
• no evictions in past 3 years
• ability to bring/purchase your own kitchen appliances & AC. Unit has hot water heater & heater.
Thank you again, we appreciate your interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Liston Dr have any available units?
1806 Liston Dr has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Liston Dr have?
Some of 1806 Liston Dr's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Liston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Liston Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Liston Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1806 Liston Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1806 Liston Dr offer parking?
No, 1806 Liston Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Liston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Liston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Liston Dr have a pool?
No, 1806 Liston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Liston Dr have accessible units?
No, 1806 Liston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Liston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Liston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
