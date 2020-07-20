All apartments in Orlando
1801 Caralee Blvd #02
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

1801 Caralee Blvd #02

1801 Caralee Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Caralee Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1801 Caralee Blvd #02 Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2/1 Lower Unit Condo - Coming Soon! - 2/1 Condo Lower Unit Light & Bright Kitchen cabinets galore! Slider off kitchen opens to covered patio and grassy area. Great for entertaining.

Requirements:
$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over
$100 Administrative fee if approved
HOA Approval is required, no application fee is required for HOA

Please contact Evelyn Estrella at (407) 285-6302
Email: evelyn@rentprosper.com

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
Financials: 3x times the rent

Available August 1, 2019 or sooner

(RLNE4980640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have any available units?
1801 Caralee Blvd #02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Caralee Blvd #02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 offer parking?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have a pool?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have accessible units?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Caralee Blvd #02 does not have units with air conditioning.
