Amenities
1801 Caralee Blvd #02 Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2/1 Lower Unit Condo - Coming Soon! - 2/1 Condo Lower Unit Light & Bright Kitchen cabinets galore! Slider off kitchen opens to covered patio and grassy area. Great for entertaining.
Requirements:
$50.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over
$100 Administrative fee if approved
HOA Approval is required, no application fee is required for HOA
Please contact Evelyn Estrella at (407) 285-6302
Email: evelyn@rentprosper.com
Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
Financials: 3x times the rent
Available August 1, 2019 or sooner
(RLNE4980640)