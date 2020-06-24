1731 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807 Engelwood Park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit off of Curry Ford is conveniently located near easy access to the 408 and 417. Beautiful wood flooring throughout living and dining area!! New carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors in your own private courtyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
