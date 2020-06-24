All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT

1731 Shady Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1731 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom unit off of Curry Ford is conveniently located near easy access to the 408 and 417. Beautiful wood flooring throughout living and dining area!! New carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the outdoors in your own private courtyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 SHADY RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Enclave At Lake Underhill
4004 Lake Underhill Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach